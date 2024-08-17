Governor's At-Home exposes DMK-BJP ties: Former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former minister D Jayakumar of the AIADMK has accused the ruling DMK of maintaining a tacit relationship with the BJP after CM MK Stalin and eight ministers attended the At Home reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi.

Addressing the media after an AIADMK executive committee meeting on Friday, Jayakumar said his party will be staying away from the event to release a commemorative coin marking Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.

Questioning why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not been invited when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, representing the BJP, is attending the event, he said these reveal the relationship between the BJP and the DMK.

Meanwhile, both the DMK and AIADMK on Friday condemned the BJP-led union government for ignoring the state in the budget as well in fund allocation.

The resolution in the DMK district secretaries meeting condemned the union government for failing to announce new schemes or allocate adequate funds for the state. AIADMK’s resolution in executive committee meet condemned the centre for the same.

In a statement, DMK MP TR Baalu said the centre betrayed the Tamils by cutting down fund allocation for railway projects. Flaying the delayed release of Pink Book, he said fearing opposition from the TN MPs, the government released it after the parliament session.