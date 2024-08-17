Graft case: DVAC told to give files to ED to probe money laundering

CHENNAI: A Chennai special court last week rejected the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC)’s refusal to hand over documents of a corruption case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the money-laundering aspect of the case.

The DVAC’s refusal was on the grounds that the ED had no locus standi to seek the documents and that a money-laundering investigation by the central agency had nothing to do with their probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that both operated under different fields.

The case pertains to a disproportionate assets case booked by DVAC, the state government’s anti-corruption agency, against the former registrar of Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council Dr G Josephine in May 2019. The DVAC filed a final report before the trial court after completing its investigation.

Based on DVAC’s case, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in March 2020 and started an investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the accused.

The central agency filed a petition before the court under Section 210 of the Criminal Rules of Practice requesting certified copies of DVAC’s final investigation report and other documents as they required it for their probe.