PGMOA demands 10-point action plan to ensure safety of doctors in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the recent tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RK Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has urged the government for urgent measures to implement a 10-point action plan to ensure better and safer working conditions for doctors in hospitals in the Union Territory.
In a statement released today, PGMOA President Dr Anbusenthil, Secretary Dr Saravanan, and Speaker Dr Sidharthan highlighted the emotional toll that workplace violence has taken on doctors, particularly women, in Puducherry. Despite several attacks on doctors and healthcare workers in the region's hospitals, the association lamented the lack of meaningful action from healthcare institutions to address the issue.
High-Security Zones: Designate hospitals as high-security zones, with armed security personnel deployed to serve as force multipliers.
Controlled Entry: Implement strict control measures for attendants, including thorough frisking for weapons and alcohol. Enforce mandatory OPD registration using valid identification methods such as Aadhaar.
Physical Barriers: Install physical barriers like grill gates and multilevel security gates to create secure zones and control access throughout hospital premises.
Secure Duty Rooms: Establish secure duty rooms with reinforced doors, panic alarms, and provisions for clean water and attached toilet facilities. These rooms should be strategically located for quick emergency access.
Emergency Safe Rooms: Create dedicated emergency safe rooms within emergency departments, equipped with communication systems to protect staff during violent situations.
Emergency Communication Systems: Deploy reliable emergency communication systems, allowing staff to quickly alert security in case of any threat or emergency.
Training for Staff: Provide additional training to doctors and hospital staff, focusing on empathetic health communication to maintain a respectful environment and reduce conflicts.
Reporting Mechanism: Establish a robust mechanism for reporting workplace violence against staff, ensuring timely investigations and appropriate action.
Periodic Safety Assessments: Regularly address safety gaps and ensure a secure environment through periodic assessments.
Government Action: Urge the government to take immediate and decisive action to safeguard the well-being of healthcare professionals and enhance the quality of patient care.
The PGMOA underscored the pressing need for enhanced security measures, stating that the current provisions in hospitals are inadequate, leaving many doctors, postgraduate students, and district residents vulnerable to violence from miscreants and mobs. The association's women members have voiced their concerns emphatically, stating that the time has come to adopt a "No Safety, No Duty" stance, emphasising the need to prioritise their safety while on duty.