PGMOA demands 10-point action plan to ensure safety of doctors in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the recent tragic incident involving the rape and murder of a lady doctor at RK Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has urged the government for urgent measures to implement a 10-point action plan to ensure better and safer working conditions for doctors in hospitals in the Union Territory.

In a statement released today, PGMOA President Dr Anbusenthil, Secretary Dr Saravanan, and Speaker Dr Sidharthan highlighted the emotional toll that workplace violence has taken on doctors, particularly women, in Puducherry. Despite several attacks on doctors and healthcare workers in the region's hospitals, the association lamented the lack of meaningful action from healthcare institutions to address the issue.