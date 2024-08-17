Tamil name boards: Colleges to be under scrutiny

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) directed joint directors of collegiate education in all regions to inspect whether private and government-aided colleges have placed name boards in Tamil or not.

The DCE recently gave this order to the joint directors following a complaint.

In a circular, the joint director (finance) of collegiate education stated that the DCE received a complaint that a few colleges placed English name boards without mentioning the Tamil name, violating the norm.

"Joint directors to ensure private and government-aided colleges have Tamil name boards,' states the circular.

K Ajithkumar, a Tamil enthusiast in Chennai who complained to the Chief Ministers' Cell in June, told TNIE that the name board of every establishment should be in Tamil.

"Where other languages are also used, the English version shall be in the second place. Further, the Government Order says that whenever other languages are used, the space for Tamil, English and other languages in the name board shall be in the ratio 5:3:2," he said.

"Apart from commercial establishments, many private and aided colleges have not placed name boards in Tamil violating the norm. The higher education department failed to ensure the placing of Tamil board in colleges. I made a complaint with the DCE seeking necessary action on this matter," he said.

"Even after I made a complaint with the DCE, steps were not taken and officers forwarded the letter to the colleges instead of taking action. It was just an eyewash," he alleged. Ajithkumar said the state government should take appropriate action on this matter.