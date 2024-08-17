Tiruppur knitwear exports rise by Rs 400 cr

TIRUPPUR: Knitwear exports from Tiruppur increased by Rs 400 crore in the quarter ending July, said A Sakthivel, in-charge of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (Southern Region), on Friday. Speaking to TNIE, Sakthivel said, "India's apparel exports grew by 13.8 % in July. Exports from Tiruppur rose to around Rs 400 crore. Tiruppur's exports to the USA, Australia, Korea, Japan and Europe are on the rise."

Bangladesh plays a prominent role in apparel exports in the international market. However, India or Tiruppur will not benefit from the current political situation in the country. There is no chance of orders in large numbers coming to India or Tiruppur, he said. "Bangladesh has 11 % duty-free in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). But we don't have that. So there is a difference in the rate of export orders coming to Bangladesh and Tiruppur. Only urgent orders are likely to arrive. Our prices will be high.

However, to resolve this, we are talking about making FTA's. A FTA between India and the UK will be signed soon and it will boost Tiruppur's growth."

A media release issued by Sakthivel stated, "India's apparel exports in April - July stood at $ 5.13 billion. In INR terms, it is Rs 42,800 crore. This is an average growth of 7.6 %. Compared to July 2023, exports increased by Rs 1400 crore to Rs 10,677 crore."

KM Subramanian, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association, said, "In 2023, Tiurppur's export was Rs 33,500 crore. We expect up to Rs 40,000 crore this year. At least 10 % growth is certain."