TNPCB allows Ennore chemical plant to reopen

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has granted permission to Coromandel International Limited (CIL) for resuming operations of its phosphoric and sulphuric acid plants located in Ennore.

However, the board has not permitted the organisation to open its ammonia storage facility, without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and subjected to approvals from the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) and Indian Register of Shipping, said TNPCB chairperson M Jayanthi.

The company has announced in its disclosure to the stock markets under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing, Obligations and Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the TNPCB had granted said permission in a letter dated August 12. The company, however, did not announce when the allied units would commence operations.

The CIL shut operations of its ammonium phosphate and potassium sulphate plants and other allied units in Ennore, after ammonia leaked from its pipelines on the seabed on December 26, 2023.