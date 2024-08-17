Waqf Bill flawed, is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

The proposed amendments to the existing Waqf law brought by the BJP government have created controversy, leading to massive protests by the opposition. The bill was ultimately sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Thanks to the reduced mandate, the BJP party cannot pass this bill like they did in the last decade.

BJP which does not have a single Muslim MP, and the BJP party did not give a single ticket to Muslim women a chance to have a say in running the government or democracy championing Muslim Women’s representation in the waqf is nothing but pure hypocrisy.

Waqf in Islamic terms refers to an act of dedicating any wealth to Allah as charity for religious activities or to serve health, education, masjids, Islamic schools or even graveyards.

The existing law recognises a board that is a true representation of democratically elected members like the MLAs, MPs and people with knowledge of Indian and Sharia law from various sects of the Islamic belief system.

The waqf system starts with the local area where the donor donates property for specific purposes with the governing authority to the members of the Muslim locality after which this committee and the property are attached to the waqf board for the supervision and scrutiny. However, the administrative powers remain with the committee from the local area.

The decisions of the Waqf board are subjected to judicial scrutiny by the Waqf tribunal, high courts and supreme court which keeps the Waqf Board in check