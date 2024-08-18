60-year dream: Athikadavu-Avinashi project launched

ERODE: A 60-year-old demand of farmers of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project was finally launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin through video conferencing on Saturday.

The project, implemented at Rs 1,916.41 crore, involves the diversion of 1.5 tmcft of surplus water from the downstream of the Kalingarayan Anicut in Bhavani river, once a year at the rate of 250 cusecs for 70 days, towards filling 1,045 waterbodies in drought-affected parts of the three districts. About 50 lakh people are expected to benefit from the project, for which the foundation stone was laid at Avinashi in February 2019.

Speaking to reporters after the launch in Erode, Minister S Muthusamy said that 1,065km of pipeline was laid for the project. “Six pumping stations have been set up. Through this, 24,468 acres of farmland will be irrigated and the drinking water needs of the people of the three districts will be met,” he explained.

Attributing the three-year delay in completion to issues related to land acquisition in some places, the minister said the DMK government had solved this by having proper dialogue with the farmers.