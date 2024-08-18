60-year dream: Athikadavu-Avinashi project launched

ERODE: A 60-year-old demand of farmers of Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts, the Athikadavu-Avinashi irrigation project was finally launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin through video conferencing on Saturday.
The project, implemented at Rs 1,916.41 crore, involves the diversion of 1.5 tmcft of surplus water from the downstream of the Kalingarayan Anicut in Bhavani river, once a year at the rate of 250 cusecs for 70 days, towards filling 1,045 waterbodies in drought-affected parts of the three districts. About 50 lakh people are expected to benefit from the project, for which the foundation stone was laid at Avinashi in February 2019.
Speaking to reporters after the launch in Erode, Minister S Muthusamy said that 1,065km of pipeline was laid for the project. “Six pumping stations have been set up. Through this, 24,468 acres of farmland will be irrigated and the drinking water needs of the people of the three districts will be met,” he explained.
Attributing the three-year delay in completion to issues related to land acquisition in some places, the minister said the DMK government had solved this by having proper dialogue with the farmers.
‘Landowners will get compensation soon’
“Irrigation rights of other farmers will not be affected by the project,” Minister Muthusamy said. He added that a government order had been issued to compensate those who gave their land for the project and they will be paid in a few days. Noting that leakages had been found at 11 places along the pipeline, he assured that repairs would be carried out within a week. “At present, water is reaching 1,020 of the 1,045 ponds,” he said.
According to sources, the initial cost estimate of the project was Rs 1,652 crore. However, a revised administrative approval was given for the estimate of Rs 1,916.41 crore.
Recalling how the demand for the project originated, M Velusamy, coordinator of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project Agitation Committee, said his father, Marappa Gounder, who became MLA from Avinashi Assembly constituency in 1957, had realised there was a need for an irrigation scheme to aid drought-prone areas south of the Bhavani and north of the Noyyal River. “He made a request for the ‘Kundah Surplus Water Project’ to the then CM K Kamaraj,” he said. However, he added, due to the political circumstances of the time, the project did not take off.
“The project even became a common feature in election manifestos. However, protests intensified after 2010, which was when the parties began taking the demand seriously,” Velusamy said.
Ministers S Muthusamy and M P Saminathan, collectors of the three districts, MLAs and farmers participated in the event at the first pumping station in Erode. Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were present during the launch at the secretariat.
67-year-long history
The demand for an irrigation scheme for areas south of River Bhavani River and north of River Noyyal River arose in 1957
In 1996, the then chief minister M Karunanidhi ordered a detailed study
In 2016, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa allocated Rs 3.27 crore for the initial works of the project and gave administrative approval
On February 28, 2019, former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the project
On August 26, 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the project works, instructed officials to expedite the work
The trial run began on February 20, 2023. Then the trial run was interrupted in between by the lack of surplus water in the Bhavani River.
Also, the land for laying the main pipeline from one to third pumping stations were not properly acquired. Due to these reasons the project has been delayed. On the instructions of CM MK Stalin, local minister S Muthusamy held regular talks with the farmers and resolved the issues