Arrear students in a fix as MKU delays publishing revaluation results

MADURAI: With the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) delaying the release of final year students' arrear results, many of them are finding it difficult to apply for higher studies or take up the jobs they secured through campus placements. Several students expressed concern about their revaluation results being delayed, even as several colleges across the state completed PG admissions on or before August 7.

Speaking to TNIE, M Nithya (name changed), a BBA student of an MKU non-autonomous college, said that the university has not yet published her revaluation results, due to which, she is unable to apply for PG courses. "I had an arrear in Statistics in my fourth semester, and appeared for the examination later in my sixth semester. As I failed to pass only by a margin of two marks, I applied for revaluation in mid-July. However, the revaluation results are yet to be published, and I am unable to apply for jobs or higher studies," she said.

Karthik, a student who completed MBA course from MKU, said that he had landed a job in a corporate company through campus placement. "However, I can join the firm only after I receive my provisional certificate from the varsity. I fear that I might lose my job offer if the revaluation results get delayed further. At present, I don't have any answers for the queries from the company about my documents nor can I confirm my joining date," he said, adding that autonomous government-aided colleges had released their results a month back, and those students secured jobs as well.

Responding to the issue, MKU Controller of Examinations (i/c) T Dharmaraj said, at present, the varsity is valuating the revaluation papers, and the results will be published within a week. "Subsequently, students can get their consolidated mark statements and provisional certificates. Till now, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced the last date for applying for PG courses in the state. Hence, students will have the opportunity to join PG courses when the results are out", he said.