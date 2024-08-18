Hotel on reserve forest land in Nilgiris razed

NILGIRIS: The Gudalur forest division removed an encroachment on the reserve forest land at Pattavayal in Bitharkadu in the Nilgiris district. A hotel stood on a piece of land measuring 0.3 cents occupied by its owner Santhosh for the last 30 years. The encroachment was removed based on the Madras High Court order (WMP No 17879) as well as an order from Gudalur Forest Division officer Venkatesh Prabhu.

The encroachment was removed in a joint operation consisting of revenue, police, and TANGEDCO personnel. Officials said hotel owner Santhosh approached the Madras High Court seeking compensation soon after the Bitharkadu forest range officer R Ravi sent notices in February asking to vacate the reserve forest land.

“After hearing the case, the Madras High Court dismissed Santhosh’s plea and directed the forest and revenue officials to take over the land and bring it under forest department control within the next four weeks. Thereafter, we again issued notice on August 5 and removed the encroachment on Saturday,” said Ranger R Ravi.

Santhosh removed some of the things within the hotel. The forest department staff removed the temporary structure.