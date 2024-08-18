Inspection of Pillur-3 drinking water project facilities held

COIMBATORE: An inspection of the Pillur-3 drinking water project was conducted by top officials on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO) Managing Director (MD) Vivekanandan, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (AMRUT) T Tara and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran and other officials took part in the inspection.

The treatment plant, pumping station, tunnel, labs and other facilities of the project were inspected. The raw water lines that bring water from the main water source and the clear water lines that take the treated water to the storage tanks from the pumping station were also checked. The team also inspected the water quality testing labs and the over-head tank through which drinking water is being distributed 24x7 to around 400 houses in the Cheran Nagar area under Ward 17 of the West Zone and Ganapathi and Ramakrishnapuram areas of Ward 21 of the North Zone of the municipal corporation.

The project established in Coimbatore city at a cost of `780 crore is yet to be fully implemented by the civic body although it was launched a few months ago. It aims to provide water supply to areas incorporated into the corporation limits about a decade ago as well as to meet the potential water demand scross the city by 2040.

The project sources water from the Bhavani River. Once completed, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board will supply 178.30 MLD of water to newly added areas such as those under the Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Kavunadampalayam municipalities, areas of seven town panchayats and one village panchayat.

The project which was kick-started in 2018 is being carried out in three phases.