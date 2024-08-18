Man booked for sexual assault of teen girl at NCC camp in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: A 30-year-old man was booked on Saturday under the POCSO Act over the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl near Bargur. He is also accused of sexually harassing another girl. The suspect has been identified as Sivaraman. The alleged crimes were committed at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp conducted at a private school near Bargur school from August 5 to 9, said police.

He sexually assaulted a Class 8 girl on August 8. He is also suspected of the sexual harassment of a Class 11 girl during the camp, added police sources.

A total of 41 students including 17 girls took part in the camp. The Bargur All-Women’s Police booked Sivaraman. Police are on the lookout for him.

He is said to be associated with the Naam Tamilar Katchi. A police source said the matter came to light late at night on Friday, over a week after the alleged crimes, after one of the girls lodged a complaint by calling the police control room number. On Saturday, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Saravanan, District Education Officer (Private Schools) Ramadevi and police visited the school for inquiry.

When TNIE contacted DCPO Saravanan he said, the school management was aware of the sexual harassment but not sexual assault and they tried to settle the matter.

After holding an inquiry with the girls, a report will be sent to the Krishnagiri district collector seeking action against the school authorities, Saravanan added.

DEO Ramadevi said the school management doesn’t have the proper details of the persons who conducted the NCC camp. Also, she came to know about the incident only on Saturday afternoon.

Child rights activist A Devaneyan said the Tamil Nadu government should frame and implement the Child Protection Policy and action should be taken against the school management for not reporting about the crime to the authorities. NTK has dropped Sivaraman from the party.

Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai said they are trying to trace Sivaraman.