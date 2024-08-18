Mega facility to house 18K women workforce opened in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin in the presence of Foxconn Chairman Young Liu inaugurated the SIPCOT Mega Industrial Housing Facility in Vallam Vadagal, Kancheepuram district, on Saturday.

The project, spread over an area of 20 acres and constructed at a cost of Rs 706.50 crore, is designed to offer safe, and comfortable housing for the industrial women workforce. The housing complex comprises 13 blocks, each with 10 floors and can accommodate a total of 18,720 employees. The state government has entered into a contract with Foxconn to rent the facility to the company to use for its women employees.

The complex is designed in a dormitory style, with each room having six beds and a block housing 240 rooms in total. It has indoor and outdoor games area, garden, open gym, rooftop solar power panels, CCTV cameras and other facilities.

Speaking at the event, Stalin highlighted that Foxconn, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, provides employment to around 41,000 workers, of whom 35,000 are women. He further added the state is implementing numerous schemes for women’s growth, contributing to Tamil Nadu having a higher percentage of women employees in industries across the country, with women making up 42% of the workforce.

He said that the present “Dravidian model” of government in the state has been making efforts to make Tamil Nadu the forerunner not just in the country but in South Asia.