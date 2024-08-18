Rajnath Singh inaugurates Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: In a significant boost to India's maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Coast Guard Air Enclave (CGAE) in Puducherry via video conferencing from Chennai on Sunday. This new facility is set to enhance maritime security and emergency response along the Puducherry and South Tamil Nadu coast.

The Coast Guard Air Enclave, equipped with Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Squadrons, will greatly improve aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, and coastal response capabilities in the region. These helicopters will be crucial for regular coastal surveillance, covering the area from Marakanam to Point Calimere, approximately 130 nautical miles.

The CGAE is part of the newly constructed, state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) building and the regional Marine Pollution Response Centre (RMPRC) in Chennai. These facilities represent a major advancement in maritime safety and regional coordination, reinforcing India’s commitment to maritime security and environmental protection.

The inauguration was attended by Puducherry Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan, Director General of Police Shalini Singh, Coast Guard Commander for Puducherry and Central Tamil Nadu Surendra Singh Dasila, District Collector A. Kulothungan, and other officials from the Puducherry government and Coast Guard.

The new enclave is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring robust maritime security and providing efficient responses to emergencies along the Indian coastline.