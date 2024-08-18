Removal of copper slag from dumps across Thoothukudi in limbo

THOOTHUKUDI: In spite of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) directing the removal of copper slag dumped across various sites in Thoothukudi, several impending legal hurdles, contradicting court orders and politics have left the removal process in crossroads. Copper slag, which was once dumped in the landfills of captive lands, has a good market nowadays.

Copper slag generated by the now-defunct Sterlite Copper has been dumped at 19 sites in the district, including the Uppar Odai banks in Pudukkottai along the Thoothukudi-Tirunelveli national highway. The land owners, who had purchased the slag from Sterlite Copper and dumped it on their patta lands, opted to sell it to cement factories. However, they are now finding themselves in a difficult situation as a section of activists have opposed the move citing court orders.

Sources from Sterlite Copper said that they began distributing copper slag for landfills in 2010 at a ratio of 1:1 until 2014, which was later increased to 1:1.5, in line with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) direction to discharge slag to landfills. By 2010, the Sterlite Copper premises had over 40 lakh tonnes of slag, sources added.

According to CPCB's guidelines on the management of pyro-metallurgical slags, which was released in August 2023, copper slag is generated during copper extraction in a smelter. The granulated copper slag is also known as ferro-sand due to the presence of iron and silica. It is estimated that at least 1.6-1.9 tonnes of copper slag is generated as waste during the production of every tonne of copper. Improper storage huge quantities of slag over a long period may pose a risk of seepage of heavy metals from unlined open disposal sites, the guidelines stated.

Further, MoEFCC has categorised copper slag as 'High Volume Low Effect Waste' and excluded it from the hazardous waste list as per the Hazardous Waste Management Rules issued in 2008 and 2016. It may be noted that the copper slag, once a dumping material, now is of huge demand due to its applications in production of abrasive tools and blasting materials, aggregate in cement-concrete, cement-concrete blocks and bricks, cement production, and road construction.

Insiders from the industry told TNIE that one tonne of copper slag costs around Rs 400 and cement factories are the leading buyers. Though the Sterlite Copper has already been closed permanently, the court orders prevent the removal of the slag, they added.