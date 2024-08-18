Shelter for patient attendees opened at Mettupalayam Government Hospital

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Saturday inaugurated a shelter for patient attendees at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital. It was built by the NGO Helping Hearts in collaboration with the Mettupalayam Municipality and Rotary Mettupalayam Prime.

Emphasising the importance of this initiative, Pati said that this shelter is a testament to the power of collaboration between the government, NGOs, and civic organisations. We must ensure that the families of the patients are treated with dignity and respect.

M Ganesh, founder of Helping Hearts NGO, said that this is a step towards community welfare.

He added, “The facility is set to provide much-needed support and comfort to those accompanying patients at the hospital. It offers beds, clean sanitation facilities, and resting areas, ensuring that the patient attendees a safe and comfortable environment during their time of need. Also, it is equipped with drinking water, hygienic washrooms, and a secure environment. This shelter is a small step towards alleviating some stress faced by patient attendees while they are caring for their loved ones.”

“The shelter will operate round the clock and it will be managed by our dedicated team,” he further said.