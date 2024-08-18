Tamil Nadu government: 13 officials to face action for swindling PMAY funds

CHENNAI: The state government has informed the Madras HC that disciplinary proceedings have been concluded and appropriate action would soon be taken against 13 government officials in connection with the irregularities in the implementation of the Prime Minister Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G) in Krishnagiri district.

State government pleader A Edwin Prabakar made the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and PB Balalji when a petition seeking action against the officials came up for hearing recently.

Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against 22 officials. S Easwaran, joint director/general manager of TN Cable TV Corporation, who conducted the departmental inquiry, submitted in his report on February 12 that charges against 13 officials were proved while those against nine were not proved. The explanation sought and received from the 13 officials by the district collector were forwarded to the Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, he added.

Recording the submissions, the bench disposed of the petition filed by R Gangadharan and gave him liberty to approach the authorities concerned for necessary action if further misappropriation or illegality under the scheme was noticed.