Tiruchy corporation clearing weeds in Uyyakondan overlooking waste on canal banks, complain locals

TIRUCHY: Even as a corporation drive to clear aquatic weeds in the Uyyakondan canal is underway, those undertaking it allegedly overlooking other waste, like plastics, strewn on its banks has drawn criticism from locals.

A case in point is uncleared waste, including food and coconut shells, on the banks of the canal running along EVR Road where the corporation recently cleared water hyacinth. Such waste can also be spotted on the banks of the canal passing through Anna Nagar, Thennur and Palakkarai.

Mentioning waste like coconut shells and plastic items dumped on the canal banks creating mosquito breeding grounds, M Gunashekaran, a resident of Puthur, said, “The food waste dumped in sacks also attract stray dog packs, creating an unsafe environment for pedestrians. The corporation must hence direct the team clearing the water hyacinth from the canal to remove the trash dumped on the banks.”

Earlier, the civic body has taken action against the people dumping waste on the canal banks, but now such drives are not carried out anymore, said sources.

When enquired, a senior corporation official said, "We will direct our team to clear the waste dumped on the banks. Even if we may not be able to identify all the violators, efforts will be taken towards it.