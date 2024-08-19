Custom officials seize 778 star tortoises at Chennai airport from three Malaysia-bound passengers

CHENNAI: Customs officials at Chennai International Airport on Friday seized 778 star tortoises from three passengers who were on their way to Malaysia, an official statement issued on Monday said.

This is the third such seizure of the native Indian species at Chennai airport in the last one month. Last week, officials had raided a house in Kolathur where 383 baby tortoises were found.

Customs said that the staff of AI Airport Services Limited, a ground handling services company, at the airport shared input regarding suspicious objects inside the bags of three passengers Kadhir Iburahim, Makkan Mohammed and Seyyathu Maththoom Yoosup Hussain.

When the baggage was checked, it was found to contain Indian star tortoises of various sizes wrapped inside adult diapers.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials were intimated who reached the spot and confirmed the seized animals as Indian star tortoises (Geochelone Elegans).

The three passengers were immediately arrested for exporting live animals listed in the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and CITES without a valid permit, DGFT licence, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Chief Wildlife Warden and an animal quarantine certificate from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests are prohibited.

In addition, possession, sale and transportation of animals listed in the WLPA and their parts and products are prohibited.

Customs officials rescued the tortoises and handed it over to the Vandalur zoo, sources said.

Star tortoises have been listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list since 2016 as their population is declining. It is found in different parts of India including Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Each star tortoise is sold for around Rs 15,000, sources in the trade say.