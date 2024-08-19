Electric snare erected for hunting hares leaves 20-year-old tusker dead in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A male elephant aged around 20 years was electrocuted after it came into contact with an illegal snare wire erected at a private patta land in Viriyankovil near Srivilliputhur on Sunday.

According to official sources, the jumbo, which was in search of food, died after coming in contact with the 15-20 metre long wire, with a direct AC supply, allegedly erected to hunt hares. One person has been arrested in this connection and will be produced before the judicial magistrate.

Further investigation is under way, said sources. Meanwhile, senior officials of the forest department warned of stringent action against the violators in the case and similar incidents in future.

A standard operating procedure will be followed to conduct the postmortem involving forest veterinarians and local veterinarians by Monday, they added.