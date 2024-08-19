JIPMER limits OPD to two hours amid doctors' strike

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has announced a temporary reduction in its Outpatient Department (OPD) hours, effective from today.

This decision comes as a response to the ongoing nationwide protest by resident doctors, sparked by a recent grievous incident in Kolkata.

As per a press release from JIPMER’s Director, Dr Rakesh Agarwal, OPD registration will now be restricted to a two-hour window from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM until further notice.

The Institute has urged the public to avoid visiting the hospital for non-urgent or long-standing conditions during this period. The move is aimed at ensuring that the limited number of available doctors can focus on providing care to patients with serious or urgent medical needs.

"We understand that this change may cause inconvenience to the public. However, it is essential to prioritize the care of those who require immediate medical attention," said Dr. Agarwal in the release.

Despite the changes in OPD services, JIPMER assures the public that its Emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) services continue to operate without disruption. "All patients needing critical and life-saving care are receiving the necessary attention in time," Dr. Agarwal added.

The Institute has expressed its hope for a swift resolution to the protests, after which full OPD services will be restored. The public will be informed of any updates through news and visual media.

JIPMER remains committed to serving the healthcare needs of the region and has requested the public’s cooperation during this challenging period. "We greatly appreciate and thank members of the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation," the statement concluded.