Minorities will be hit by PM Modi’s ‘secular civil code’: MMK

TIRUCHY: Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader M H Jawahirullah said the ‘secular civil code’ put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech would violate the rights guaranteed by the Constitution to minority communities.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the party’s state youth wing meeting in Tiruchy on Sunday, Jawahirullah said the youth wing will launch a massive awareness campaign against drug abuse, covering 100 locations and reaching out to 10 lakh youth across the state.

He also demanded increased reservation for Muslims and advocated for proportional representation for all communities.

Responding to a query on VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan’s comment that a Dalit can never become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the MMK leader said, “Selectively spreading just a small line from Thirumavalavan’s speech is not right. In reality, Dalits are in large numbers in the state, and it is possible for one of them to become the CM. We would welcome it when it happens,” he said.