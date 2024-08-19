No pension for five months, kin of Tamil Nadu caste atrocity victims in distress

MADURAI: Hundreds of Dalit families, whose relatives were killed in caste atrocity cases, have not got the Rs 7,500 monthly pension for the past five months. The Tamil Nadu government started giving enhanced pension for these families from November 2023, sources said. According to Dalit Liberation Movement (DLM) state secretary C Karuppiah, around 506 beneficiary families across the state have not received the amount from March this year.

According to Adi Dravidar welfare department officials about 49 families in Madurai, 29 families in Dindigul, and several families in Tiruppur have not got their pension. “The pension scheme has not been scrapped. There is a delay in disbursal of the monthly payment due to fund allocation issues. It will be sorted out soon,” said a departnent official in Madurai.

Speaking to TNIE, Karuppiah said, “These are not isolated cases. Around 506 beneficiary families are suffering for past five months. Almost all the families are poor and some of them have no male members as the husbands and sons had died in caste clashes.”