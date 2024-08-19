Pudukkottai school building in ruin, students forced to sit outside

PUDUKKOTTAI: The residents of Mettupatti village of Thirukattalai panchayat in the district have expressed outrage over the education department's neglect of the deplorable condition of the panchayat union middle school building, forcing students to sit outdoors in the scorching sun and dust.

The issue gained prominence when a chunk of cement debris fell on a desk last Monday, but fortunately, students were not present at the time. However, the incident prompted villagers to urge action from the school administration and they threatened to boycott the school, if students' safety was not ensured.

Sailipriya, a member of the School Management Committee (SMC), stated, "We requested the village and education department to provide a temporary solution like a shed, but it went in vain." According to sources, the school with 167 students enrolled, has been functioning from a dilapidated building constructed 30 years ago.

The other building on campus, built 15 years ago, has water leaks on the roof and walls, posing a threat to students' lives. Villagers allege that the education department has been neglecting the issue for two years, raising concerns about its commitment to provide a safe learning environment.

S Sundaramurthy, the president of the parents-teachers association, said, "How can the government expect students to enrol in its schools when basic infrastructure needs are ignored? We demand for new buildings to replace old ones. The staff risk their lives on a daily basis and are often forced to teach outdoors.

If any untoward incident occurs, they should not be held responsible." District Education Officer (In-Charge) of Thiruvarangulam block Shanthi said, "I have submitted a report to the chief education officer and personally inspected the site.

Our department has requested PWD to demolish the old building. We will work with the SMC and village administration for a temporary arrangement to attend classes without interruption." The block-level officer of Thiruvarangulam said that a new building worth `33 lakh will replace the old one. "Repair work will be carried out on other buildings in the campus," he added.