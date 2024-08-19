Rajnath releases coin, hails Karunanidhi as ‘titan’ of politics

CHENNAI: Political differences took a backseat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showered encomiums on former chief minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Sunday. Releasing a Rs 100 coin, which was received by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to commemorate the birth centenary of the late DMK president, Rajnath Singh called Karunanidhi a “titan” of Indian politics.
Throughout his speech, the defence minister was all praise for Karunanidhi and asked the audience to give him a standing ovation. “While many regional parties that emerged during the time have vanished, Karunanidhi provided such a strong foundation to DMK that it remains the only regional party from the 1960s, continuing to hold power even today,” Rajnath Singh said.
He said that while still being deeply rooted in Tamil identity, Karunanidhi never allowed regionalism to undermine the unity of India. Karunanidhi understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.
“His insistence on state rights was a call for a more balanced distribution of power within the union. His ability to bring together different parties to form stable governments reflects the pluralistic nature of Indian democracy,” he added.
The defence minister also recalled how Karunanidhi played a constructive, positive role in supporting the Vajpayee government when the DMK was part of the NDA some 25 years ago.
‘Karuna spent 50 yrs of his life charting the course of Tamil Nadu’
“His support was crucial on issues of national importance, and during significant events,” he noted. CM Stalin also harkened to the achievements of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi),
“Kalaignar had a public life that spanned 80 years and he spent 50 of it charting the course for Tamil Nadu. Now, all of India has come here to honour such a leader.”
Stalin thanked the central government for approving the release of the commemorative coin in honour of the late leader. He also thanked PM Modi for his support and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for gracing the occasion.