Rajnath releases coin, hails Karunanidhi as ‘titan’ of politics

CHENNAI: Political differences took a backseat as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh showered encomiums on former chief minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai on Sunday. Releasing a Rs 100 coin, which was received by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to commemorate the birth centenary of the late DMK president, Rajnath Singh called Karunanidhi a “titan” of Indian politics.

Throughout his speech, the defence minister was all praise for Karunanidhi and asked the audience to give him a standing ovation. “While many regional parties that emerged during the time have vanished, Karunanidhi provided such a strong foundation to DMK that it remains the only regional party from the 1960s, continuing to hold power even today,” Rajnath Singh said.

He said that while still being deeply rooted in Tamil identity, Karunanidhi never allowed regionalism to undermine the unity of India. Karunanidhi understood that the strength of Indian democracy lies in its ability to accommodate diverse voices and identities.

“His insistence on state rights was a call for a more balanced distribution of power within the union. His ability to bring together different parties to form stable governments reflects the pluralistic nature of Indian democracy,” he added.

The defence minister also recalled how Karunanidhi played a constructive, positive role in supporting the Vajpayee government when the DMK was part of the NDA some 25 years ago.