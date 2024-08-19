Sewage stagnant in low-lying road in Vellore's Virupakshipuram pose health risk

VELLORE: Living on Jinnu Mudaliar First Street in Virupakshipuram has become increasingly challenging for the 200-odd residents due to the lack of proper drainage. During rains, sewage water floods the houses, causing many people here to fall ill. Even on sunny days, the narrow drains are perpetually filled with sewage, emitting a foul odour that makes it difficult for residents to sit outside or for children to play.

Residents report that the sewage moves sluggishly because there is no proper outlet, and the drains have not been desilted for a long time. S. Kathick, who has repeatedly raised this issue with authorities and on social media, pointed out that new underground drainage systems have been installed on all nearby streets except theirs. "As our street is low-lying, sewage from the surrounding areas flows into it," he explained.

The situation worsens during the rains, as sewage mixes with rainwater and enters the houses. "Contaminated water reaches our doorstep, bringing worms, snails, frogs, and even snakes. We have to clean it constantly," lamented R Pachiammal, a senior resident. She added that her family members frequently fall ill due to the poor living conditions.

Mosquitoes breed in the stagnant sewage water, increasing the risk of malaria and dengue, said M Babyammal, another resident. To prevent the polluted water from entering their homes, residents are compelled to spend money to construct additional steps or raise platforms in front of their houses. M Ganesh Kumar, another resident explained that when rainwater mixed with sewage floods the area, it also enters their bathrooms through the drain outlets, leaving a foul smell in their bathrooms and near the kitchen sink. "Even when it doesn't rain, we can't sit outside or even eat in our own homes because of the stench," he said.

Additionally, Ganesh mentioned that their narrow road was dug up three years ago for civic works and was never properly repaired. The resulting pothole-ridden mud road becomes slushy and difficult to walk on when mixed with sewage and rainwater. Residents also pointed out that their road floods when water from Hogenakkal is supplied to the area due to broken pipes.

When questioned about this issue, a corporation official told TNIE, "The height of the sewage drain is one and a half feet below the main road drain, which causes the drainage problem. We will clean the area and address the issues."