Shiv Das Meena dropped as chief secretary, appointed TNRERA chief

CHENNAI: A few months ahead of his retirement in October, Shiv Das Meena has been shifted out from the post of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and appointed as the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA). Meena wil be holding the post for five years.

While the state government did not issue orders regarding Meena’s successor on Sunday, N Muruganandam, Secretary I to Chief Minister, is likely to be appointed as the next chief secretary, sources said.

The Government Order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department stated that Shiv Das Meena’s appointment has been made after careful consideration of the recommendations of the selection committee constituted for choosing the next chairperson of TNRERA. The tenure of K Gnanadesikan, who was the previous chairperson of the regulatory authority, had ended in February this year.

Senior bureaucrat Shiv Das Meena took over as chief secretary in June last year following the retirement of V Irai Anbu.