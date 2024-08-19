Will BJP-ruled states appoint priests from any caste, asks DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

TEMKASI: Are the states ruled by the BJP ready to make persons of any caste as temple priests, asked DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. Speaking at the Perum Tamizhargal Peruvizha near Kuruvikulam of Tenkasi on Sunday, Kanimozhi, who was the chief guest at the event, said the Dravidian movement considers all persons as equals and does not see caste.

“The Dravidian movement is the feeling of this land. However, the BJP focuses on caste and religion and is driven by an agenda to cause a rift between people. Will BJP-ruled states implement the scheme wherein archakars of any caste can become priests,” asked Kanimozhi.

She further asked whether the BJP would allow practising Hindus to enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples.

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led union government, Kanimozhi said it had prevented assistance from reaching the poor by delaying the disbursement of relief funds to Tamil Nadu. “Only Adani and Ambani benefit from the country’s economic growth now,” she alleged.

Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar, Sankarankovil MLA Raja Eswaran, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Vasudevanallur MLA Sadan Tirumalaikumar and others participated in the event organised by the Vaagai Makkal Iyakkam.