After demolition by caste Hindus, HR&CE to take over, rebuild temple in Vellore

VELLORE: A week after the Kaliamman temple near Gemmankuppam village in Vellore district was razed by a group of caste Hindus using earthmovers to stop Dalits from taking part in a temple festival, revenue officials have announced a plan to rebuild the temple. The temple deity will be consecrated on August 22 and the construction work will start on that date. The rebuilt temple will be placed under the control of the HR&CE Department for better management, officials said.

The decision was taken on Monday after a final peace meeting, held under ADSP Baskaran and Gudiyatham RDO S Subhalakshmi, between the representatives of caste Hindu groups (Vanniyar, Yadav, Chettiyar, and Naidu) and Scheduled Caste communities at the Gudiyatham RDO office.

After the meeting, officials asked Loganathan, a caste Hindu who is absconding, to hand over the Kaliamman idol which was allegedly taken away by him to the District Revenue Officer of KV Kuppam by Wednesday noon in the presence of HR&CE officials. The officials also directed the offenders to return the front iron door of the sanctum santorum to the DRO. “The temple will be reconstructed, and if both parties wish, they can donate for the temple reconstruction,” officials said.

As per the terms of the agreement, which officials said has been accepted by both the groups, worshippers must return the temple key to the VAO after worship every day. A committee of seven government-appointed members will manage the temple. “The committee will make recommendations to the DRO and the official will have the final say on temple ceremonies,” officials said.