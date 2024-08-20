Coconut oil in ration shops: Tamil Nadu govt starts survey

COIMBATORE: After repeated demands from farmers to distribute coconut oil through ration shops to ensure fair price for coconut and copra, the state civil supplies department has started a survey to find out if ration cardholders would be ready to buy half litre of coconut oil in the place of one litre of palmolein oil.

According to sources, ration shop supervisors of several districts have been provided forms to record the feedback of cardholders.

“The study will be conducted till the end of August. After collecting details, the district administrations will compile a report and send it to the state government,” said Coimbatore Collector Kranti Kumar Pati.

Official sources from the food department said the government has also sought inputs from collectors of districts bordering Kerala, including Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi, regarding the proposal. An official said, “Some residents in these border districts may prefer using coconut oil for cooking. The collectors have been instructed to determine how many cardholders are interested in making the switch.”

A senior official from the civil supplies department said, “Since this is a policy decision, the government will take the final call after reviewing the reports from the study.”

Coconut growers, especially those from Coimbatore and Tiruppur, have been demanding that the state government sell coconut oil through ration shops to ensure a fair price for their produce.