EPS is a frog in a well, says BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: The release of a commemorative coin on former CM M Karunanidhi has led to a chain of political reactions.

A few hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over the latter’s remark on the DMK having a tacit relationship with the BJP, the national party’s state unit chief K Annamalai also took strong exception to the remark. He said Palaniswami’s comment showed he is “a frog in a well.”

Talking to reporters on Monday, Annamalai said in 2017, the union government brought out a commemorative coin in memory of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

“Cutting across political differences, the BJP government honoured MGR and now it has honoured five-time CM M Karunanidhi in the same way. I attended the function for unveiling the portrait of Karunanidhi in the Assembly. But the BJP and the DMK still remain south and north poles as far as ideology is concerned,” Annamalai said.