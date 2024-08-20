Former army chief General Padmanabhan passes away at 83

CHENNAI: Ex-Army Chief General Sundararajan Padmanabhan passed away at his home in Chennai on Monday. He was 83. The general is survived by his wife and two children. The funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.

An alumnus of the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, and the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla in Pune, General Padmanabhan served as the Chief of Army Staff from October 2000 to December 2002, leading the Indian Army during Operation Parakram.

He also held the position of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on December 5 1940, he was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery after graduating from the Indian Military Academy on December 13, 1959.

Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, General Officer Commanding in Chief Lt Gen Karanbir Singh Brar and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian paid tributes to the former army chief.

Stalin in his message said, “General S Padmanabhan’s exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to our nation’s security will always be remembered.”

His illustrious career included several prestigious command, staff and instructional postings, besides having participated in numerous operations, a release said.