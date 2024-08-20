Pallamadai farmers demand relief for rain-hit paddy crops

TIRUNELVELI: Farmers of Pallamadai village, who lost their paddy crops to the unseasonal rainfall, submitted a petition with District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan during the grievance redressal meeting held here on Monday, demanding the state government to provide them with necessary compensation.

In their petition, the farmers, who were led by district secretary of Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations' Federation D Abraham, said that the unseasonal rainfall which lasted from August 14 to 16 destroyed paddy crops cultivated in over 100 acres in the district. The petitioners also brought their damaged crops to the district collectorate, and demanded relief for their loss.

Meanwhile, A Muthupandian, district youth wing secretary of Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, submitted a petition with the collector seeking to form a committee to spread social harmony among the students of a Palayamkottai-based government-aided college. He alleged that the students of a particular caste raised their caste flag at the college and circulated the same on social media. "The students of the college are members of caste-based WhatsApp groups as well," he claimed.

Further, MBC residents of Venkatachalapuram in Prancheri panchayat, in a petition, urged the collector to take steps to remove a fence installed on a temple land in the village. They claimed that the fence was installed to prevent other community members from dumping garbage in the said land.

'Give solatium for kin of worker'

The sanitation workers of Tirunelveli corporation demanded solatium for the family members of a worker, Balasubramaniam, who lost his life while on duty. They submitted a petition with the corporation commissioner NO Sukhaputra in this connection and staged a sit-in protest in the corporation office campus. Whereas, in Tenkasi, District Collector AK Kamal Kishore received 1461 petitions and instructed officials to take necessary action over them.