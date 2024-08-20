Pit dug up for bridge kills two in Theni

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two youngsters from Theni district, who were on their way to Vembakottai from Badhrakalipuram, died early on Monday after their two-wheeler hit a mound of soil dumped around a pit dug up for the construction of a bridge near Nathampatti. While T Krishnamoorthi (21), who was riding the bike, fell into the pit filled with rainwater and drowned, K Jeyaprakash (22), riding pillion, was thrown off the bike, hit the road, and died, sources said.

Police said workers had placed barricades, stones and rods tied with rope at three different spots ahead of the construction site to prevent entry of vehicles but a small gap was left for workers to access the area. “The two youngsters had driven through this gap,” sources said.

According to Nathampatti police, the two left their homes on Sunday night to attend a relative’s housewarming event in Vembakottai. The victims were spotted by the construction workers who arrived for work hours later.

Blocked road 3km ahead of construction site: Officials

They informed the Nathampatti police and the bodies were then sent to the Watrap Government Hospital for postmortem. Officials from the highways department claimed that they had blocked the route three kilometres ahead of the construction site and placed warning boards and reflective stickers as well.

“The public has been using an alternative route for travel. However, some of the villagers claim that the route through the construction site is more convenient for them to reach their farms. Further inquiry will be conducted and a report will be submitted on the issue,” an official said.