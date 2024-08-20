Safety audit done at Kovai GHs, police told to set up outposts in all hospitals

COIMBATORE: In the wake of concerns raised by doctors and health workers about lack of safety, the health department along with district administration and police on Monday held a safety audit at government Hospitals across Coimbatore district.

Additional chief secretary of the health and family welfare department Supriya Sahu ordered the audit following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata and a sexual abuse attempt on Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) last week.

The officials departments were told to check CCTV functioning, monitoring of security staff and local police support and take submit a report and requirements at the earliest. In the meeting held at the City Police Commissionerate, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan, CMCH Dean A Nirmala, Deputy Commissioner R Stalin discussed the measures to be taken to improve safety on CMCH premises.

Similarly in Pollachi, a team headed by the Sub-Collector A Catherine Saranya held an inspection of the hospital premises. The Joint Director of the Health Services, Coimbatore District NN Rajasekaran told TNIE that police department has been asked to ensure outposts are established in all the GHs.

“There are 13 government hospitals in Coimbatore district - Headquarters hospital at Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Sundakkamuthur, Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Kolarpatti, Vettaikaranpudur, Kottur and Valparai. Of this, only hospitals - Pollachi and Mettupalayam - have police outposts. We have demanded the department to open the police outpost in the remaining 11 GHs,” Rajasekaran said.

“We have requested police to regularly patrol on all the hospital premises in the morning and night till dedicated outpost is opened. A proposal regarding this has been sent to the health department. Opening police outposts not only ensures surveillance but also increases hope for safety among hospital staff. Otherwise, the safety audit will report about the requirements for basic safety measures that are to be implemented in the hospital premises,” Rajasekaran added.