Security audits ordered in medical colleges, government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary N Muruganandam directed the police and health officials to conduct combined security audits in all medical college hospitals and government hospitals. Based on the findings, steps for improving the security arrangements should be proposed.

“Deputy Commissioners of Police will head these audit committees in Chennai and other police commissionerates while Superintendents of Police will head these committees at the districts,” the Chief Secretary said.

The instructions assume significance in the wake of protests across the country following a trainee doctor’s rape and murder in Kolkata.

An official release said after reviewing the present security arrangements in medical college hospitals and other hospitals with the police and health officials at the secretariat, the Chief Secretary said all CCTVs installed in hospitals should function without fail.