Tamil Nadu: Man accused of chain snatching visits same hospital as victims, arrested

CUDDALORE: In an unexpected turn of events, police managed to nab a man accused of chain-snatching when he sought treatment in the same hospital where the victims were admitted. They had sustained injuries while resisting the chain-snatching attempt on Saturday night.

B Santhosh (36) of Chidambaram, was returning home on his bike with his wife, S Sudha (28), after work. While crossing the Alapakkam Railway bridge, a man on a bike approached them from behind and tried to snatch the gold chain around Sudha’s neck.

However, she managed to grab the shirt of the assailant, causing both bikes to fall. Passersby came to the couple’s aid, but the assailant fled the scene. The couple was taken to the GH in Cuddalore, where they were treated for injuries to their legs and hands.

Later, J Ajith Kumar (25) of Vadalur visited the same hospital with leg injuries. A police person on duty at the hospital questioned him. As Ajith’s account of how he was injured seemed unclear, the officer took his photo and showed it to Sudha and Santhosh. They identified him.