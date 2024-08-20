Two months into new academic year, Bharathiar university in Coimbatore reverts to old syllabi

COIMBATORE: Two months after classes commenced for UG courses as per the new syllabi, Bharathiar University has directed affiliated colleges to revert to the old syllabi, creating confusion among teaching staff.

In a circular, sent to all affiliated colleges on Tuesday, university Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan said the 2023-24 syllabi must be followed this year. Sources said the meeting of the Board of Studies of the university was held in May. After that, its chairman and members orally communicated that new syllabi should be followed in the 2024-25 academic year. However, the university did not issue a formal communication about the new syllabi.

Antony (name changed), an assistant professor, at a private arts and science college in Coimbatore city, told TNIE, “In the last academic year, Allied Mathematic paper (Computer-Based Optimisation Technique) was in the third semester for second-year B.Sc Computer Science programme. As per the decision of the Board of Studies, this paper has been replaced with a paper on Embedded Systems in the current academic year. We had completed 40% of the portions of the former.”

Condemning the abrupt change, former president of TN Government College Teachers’ Association T Veeramani said this shows the poor administration. “Higher education minister K Ponmudi should intervene and take action,” he noted.

When contacted, the chairman of the Board of Studies for an UG programme in the university told TNIE that they did not send any communication about following the new syllabi.

BU convenor, higher education secretary Pradeep Yadav and registrar Ruba could not be reached for comments.