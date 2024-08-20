Vellore corporation holds meeting with NGOs to tackle stray dog menace

VELLORE: As the first step to curb stray dog menace, reports of which are steadily on the rise in the city, the Vellore Corporation held a virtual meeting on Monday with various non-governmental organisations across the state working in the field of animal welfare.

The meeting's primary objective was to get input on effectively carry out a survey to figure out the number of stray stray dogs in the district. Several members of the NGOs explained how they carried out similar surveys. To tackle the issues, the corporation has made a tie-up with the NGO Worldwide Veterinary Services (WVS).

City Health Officer S R Ganesh said, “To address the issue, a survey needs to be done first to find out the number of stray dogs in the district. Later, we need recognised centres performing animal birth control surgeries; the operation theatres need to be modernised. The NGO WVS will provide us with two surgeons and a team for the same.” He added the survey would commence soon.

There have been numerous complaints in the city about stray dogs biting and hurting people, especially food delivery persons. During the recent council meeting, several councillors pointed out that the stray dog menace is rampant.

On Monday, S Priyadharshini, a resident of CMC Colony in Sathuvachari petitioned the collector, saying that stray dogs have been attacking women and delivery persons visiting CMC Colony 2nd Street, where she runs a women’s fitness centre. She shared the street surveillance footage, in which stray dogs are seen attacking people.

As per a 2022 dog census, there are around 12,181 stray dogs in Vellore. In 2021, animal birth control surgeries were performed on 1,200 stray dogs, and between 2022 and March 2023, the same procedure was carried out on 1,212 stray dogs.