VIT in Tamil Nadu numero uno among private universities in India

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked as the second-best institution in India and number one among the private institutions in the country in the Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2024 released recently, said a statement issued by VIT.

The institute has been ranked between 501 and 600 among world universities in the 2024 Shanghai Ranking, also known as Shanghai ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities).

Shanghai ARWU ranks universities based on academic and research performance indicators, including alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes, field medals, highly cited researchers, research papers published in nature and science journals, papers indexed in major citation indices, and the per capita academic performance of an institution.

The Shanghai ARWU Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities of the world this year, featuring 15 universities from India.

Rank between 501 & 600

