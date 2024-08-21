24-year-old college student found dead in Namakal

NAMAKKAL: A 24-year-old college student was found dead in a rented house with injuries on her body in Namakkal on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as R Banupriya from Edakkalpatti in Kolli Hills.

Police said Bhanupriya stayed alone in a rented house at State Bank Colony on Trichy Road for the last two years. She was a second-year B.Sc Mathematics student at the Kavignar Ramalingam Government College of Arts for Women at Namakkal.

Banupriya got married four years ago and separated from her husband two years ago. On Tuesday, Banupriya was found dead with injuries on her face and hands in her house. Ramasamy, the house owner, saw the body and informed the Namakkal police.

A team rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Subsequently, police sent the body to the Namakkal Government Hospital for postmortem.

“Banupriya was in love with Vignesh of Poiyeri for the past nine months. It is alleged that he visited Banupriya's room on Monday. So we suspect that he may have been involved in Banupriya's death. We are looking for him. He is on the run,” said a police officer.