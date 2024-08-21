GCC urges collectorate to expedite land acquisition for bridge projects

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the district collectorate to expedite the land acquisition process to ensure that the ongoing works of bridge construction projects are not delayed. The civic body is currently working on nine bridges, but the land acquisition process is hindering the timely progress of a few, including the ones at Vadaperumbakkam, Ganesapuram, Valluvar Kottam Junction, and Chinna Nolambur.

Construction of the Vadaperumbakkam bridge in Zone 2 at an estimated cost of Rs 22.41 crore is being dragged out by legal disputes over the acquisition of 13 parcels of private land, totalling 948 sq.m. This plot is needed for setting up the ramp portion of the bridge. Around 76% of the work across the Puzhal surplus water canal in Vadaperumbakkam has been completed, and the pipelines have already been relocated.

“The ramp portion of the bridge will come up on a private land plot, where a petrol bunk is situated. Court cases have been initiated by the landowners. However, we are coordinating with the district collector and Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) authorities to expedite the acquisition process. Once the land acquisition is finalised, the bridge landing construction will follow,” a senior GCC official said.

Similarly, the construction of a Rs 226.55-crore flyover over the existing subway at Ganesapuram near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station requires 3,360 sq.m of land, with 3,166 sq.m being private property. The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report has been submitted to the CLA, but the project is awaiting the 11(1) notification from the Chennai Collector, which is necessary for land acquisition.