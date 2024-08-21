GCC urges collectorate to expedite land acquisition for bridge projects

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has requested the district collectorate to expedite the land acquisition process to ensure that the ongoing works of bridge construction projects are not delayed. The civic body is currently working on nine bridges, but the land acquisition process is hindering the timely progress of a few, including the ones at Vadaperumbakkam, Ganesapuram, Valluvar Kottam Junction, and Chinna Nolambur.
Construction of the Vadaperumbakkam bridge in Zone 2 at an estimated cost of Rs 22.41 crore is being dragged out by legal disputes over the acquisition of 13 parcels of private land, totalling 948 sq.m. This plot is needed for setting up the ramp portion of the bridge. Around 76% of the work across the Puzhal surplus water canal in Vadaperumbakkam has been completed, and the pipelines have already been relocated.
“The ramp portion of the bridge will come up on a private land plot, where a petrol bunk is situated. Court cases have been initiated by the landowners. However, we are coordinating with the district collector and Commissionerate of Land Administration (CLA) authorities to expedite the acquisition process. Once the land acquisition is finalised, the bridge landing construction will follow,” a senior GCC official said.
Similarly, the construction of a Rs 226.55-crore flyover over the existing subway at Ganesapuram near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station requires 3,360 sq.m of land, with 3,166 sq.m being private property. The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report has been submitted to the CLA, but the project is awaiting the 11(1) notification from the Chennai Collector, which is necessary for land acquisition.
An official noted, “Since the flyover crosses railway tracks, we are coordinating with the railways department, and there has been some progress. However, unlike other projects, delays are expected for this one.”
The Valluvar Kottam junction flyover project in Nungambakkam, coming up at a revised cost of Rs 195.19 crore, requires 10,878.5 sq.m of land, including 2,859 sq.m of private land. While the tender has been called, the project is awaiting the issuance of the 11(1) notification.
In Chinna Nolambur, the construction of a high-level bridge across the Cooum River, connecting Poonamallee High Road and the Union Road, requires the acquisition of 4,396 sq.m of land. The acquisition for this project is being managed by the highways department. Though some delays are anticipated, the project is still expected to be completed by January 2025, said a senior official.
Furthermore, the bridge at Sannathi First Cross Street, requiring 1,532 sq.m of land, is expected to be completed before 2025. GCC officials said that most of the bridges, including those along South Usman Road, CIT Nagar First Main Road, and across Adambakkam Lake at Jeevan Nagar, are likely to be completed by January next year.
Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said, “As the district collectorate is managing the land acquisition process across various departments, it is taking some time. However, we have requested them to expedite the process. The Ganesapuram and Nolambur bridge projects are likely to face delays, but we are still making progress.”