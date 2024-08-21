Government school kids in Tamil Nadu break piggy banks for Wayanad

TIRUCHY: In a heartwarming display of compassion, 12 students of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Primary School in PK Agaram of the district donated Rs 10,668 from their piggy bank savings to aid rehabilitation efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad.

Over the past six months, students of Classes 1 to 5 have been saving their pocket money in piggy banks provided by the school. When news of the devastating landslides in Kerala reached them, the children decided to pool their savings to help those in need.

With the support of their parents, the students marched to the local post office two days ago, accompanied by their headmaster AM Anburaj, to send the money to affected areas through post.

“My daughter always insisted on getting her pocket money daily, and now her savings are going to help those in need. I am proud that, through our children, we could contribute in some way to the relief efforts,” said J Christy Devayani, a parent.

“This act of generosity by our students is a testament to the values of empathy and kindness we strive to instil in them. Parents and teachers were also inspired to contribute additional funds,” said Anburaj.