India’s first reusable hybrid rocket to be launched from Tamil Nadu in three days

CHENNAI: A reusable hybrid rocket will be launched from Chennai shores on August 24, and will place three CubeSats and 50 PICO satellites in the sub-orbit. The satellites will monitor and collect data on various atmospheric conditions.

Space Zone India, a Chennai-based start-up which manufactured the rocket, claimed this would be India’s first reusable hybrid rocket that combines the advantages of both liquid and solid fuel propellent systems to improve efficiency and reduce operation costs. Named ‘Mission Rhumi -2024’, the project was guided by Mylswamy Annadurai, former ISRO director and Moon Man of India.

Anand Megalingam, CEO, Space Zone India, told TNIE that the launch will take place around 7 am from TTDC Ground on East Coast Road. “It will be a mobile launch using a hydraulic launcher mounted on a truck. All the necessary approvals from the government agencies, including NOCs from the DG of civil aviation, Air Force Tambaram, and AAI have been obtained. Additionally, we have initiated the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) process.”

Explaining the advantages of hybrid rockets, Megalingam said, “Hybrid rockets use a separate oxidiser tank, which in this case is filled with semi-cryogenic nitrous oxide at -80°C. This oxidiser is stored separately from the solid wax fuel until combustion, ensuring enhanced safety. The solid wax fuel, housed in a separate tank, combines with the oxidiser only during the combustion process. This separation significantly reduces the risk of accidental detonation, making hybrid rockets inherently safer than their fully solid or liquid counterparts.”