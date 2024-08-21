Made-in-TN Green Ammonia to be exported to Japan; firm inks deals

CHENNAI: The foundation stone for the first Green Hydrogen project of the state worth Rs 36,238 crore will be laid by Chief minister M K Stalin in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. This will be among the 28 projects for which foundation stones will be laid on the day. As many as 19 other projects will be also be inaugurated on the day. The total worth of the 47 projects is Rs 68,773 crore and it will generate more than 1.06 lakh jobs.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, giving the break-up, said 19 projects worth Rs 17,614 crore would be inaugurated generating 65,000 jobs. Apart from that the foundation stone will be laid for 27 projects worth Rs 51,000 crore. He said that laying the foundation stone as well as inauguration of these projects highlights the keenness of the state government under Chief Minister to realise the projects signed during the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024.

“After the MoUs were signed, a committee was formed to realise the deals, and now we have these 47 projects, which have been signed during GIM and also from the period between 2021 to 2023, including the visit of chief minister to foreign countries, the minister added.

The Green Hydrogen project of Singapore-based Sembcorp would be one of the largest in the country to have been grounded and it will be coming up in around 80 acres to 100 acres of land in the VOC Port in Thoothukudi, industry sources told TNIE. The project is expected to generate 1,511 jobs.