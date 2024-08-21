Monkey pox: Screening intensified at Coimbatore airport

COIMBATORE: In the wake of Monkey pox alert, the health department has deployed a team at the Coimbatore airport to screen passengers who have a travel history of African countries.

Deputy Director of Health Services P Aruna said a medical camp has been set up inside the airport where a doctor and health inspectors are screening passengers arriving from abroad especially those from African countries.

"Government and Private hospitals in the district have been informed to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of monkey pox. They have to report it to us if anyone is admitted with symptoms. So far no cases have been reported in Coimbatore," Aruna said.

She further said the common symptoms are skin rashes or mucosal lesions which can last 2-4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

This disease can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infected, from contaminated materials and from infected animals.