TN Minister Thangam Thennarasu instructs district administration to help elderly woman

TIRUNELVELI: As instructed by Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, District Collector Dr KP Karthikeyan on Tuesday arranged all the basic facilities including food, shelter and medical assistance, to a nonagenarian woman, who had visited the collectorate on Monday demanding the disbursal of old age pension. Taking to X, the minister said that the district administration was also taking necessary steps to provide old age pension to the woman, who has been identified as E Pechiammal, a resident of Iraippuvari village.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Karthikeyan said that Pechiammal, who was devoid of any family support, had submitted a petition with the district administration seeking assistance. "The Nanguneri tahsildar met with her in Iraippuvari, and arranged all the basic facilities. We are also taking steps to reunite her with her family. Pechiammal's son Maharajan is working abroad as a driver. A dispute also exists among members of her family over a piece of land in Kannanallur village. The administration will verify her documents and help her as per government norms."