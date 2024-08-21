UPSC cancelling lateral entry a victory of social justice: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: After opposition from various political parties against UPSC’s move to appoint high-level officers through lateral entry, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the cancellation of the proposed recruitment, following an instruction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the decision, terming it “victory for social justice”.

In a social media post on X, Stalin expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Victory for social justice. The Union Government has withdrawn the lateral entry recruitment after strong opposition from our INDIA bloc.” He also cautioned that vigilance is necessary, warning, “We must remain vigilant, as the Union BJP Government will continue its efforts to undermine reservation through various means.”

Calling for a caste census, arguing that the arbitrary 50% ceiling on reservations must be challenged, Stalin said, “A nationwide caste census is essential to protect the rights of the backward and oppressed communities.”

Meanwhile, DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson shared a letter from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who wrote to the UPSC chairman and requested the withdrawal of the notifications. He noted that the union government’s request to withdraw the notification marks a significant victory for social justice.