Water leakage in Lower Bhavani Project canal to be fixed soon

ERODE: The water leakage in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal network would be plugged soon, said Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy on Tuesday.

Officials have been instructed to fix the leakage within two days and resume releasing water from the dam for irrigation, he said.

On August 15, water was opened from the Lower Bhavani Dam to the LBP Canal for phase-1 of LBP irrigation. However, on Monday evening, water leakage was found in a rainwater drain across the canal near Nallampatti (47 miles from the LBP Canal). After a while, the leak became bigger. Subsequently, the water released from the dam into the LBP Canal was stopped, angering farmers.

On Tuesday, at around 6 am, Minister S Muthusamy and Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and others visited the spot. They also gave necessary instructions to the Water Resources Department.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, "The rainwater drain that leaked was very old. It could not be repaired due to a lack of time during the canal renovation work . Next year this rainwater drain will be fully renovated. For now, the officials have been directed to take necessary measures to stop the water leakage temporarily. We have instructed to complete the work within two days. After that water will be opened for irrigation from the dam."