Actor Vijay unveils Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam flag, symbol, vows to uphold equality

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Vijay unveiled the flag and symbol of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party office in Chennai on Thursday.

Vijay's father and mother were also present at the party office during the unveiling of TVK's flag and symbol.

Before unveiling the flag of the party, the actor turned politician read a pledge and said that he will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings.

"We will always appreciate the fighters who fought and sacrificed their life for the liberation of our country and countless soldiers who fought tirelessly for the rights of our people from Tamil soil...I will remove the differences in the name of caste, religion, gender, place of birth, create awareness among the people and strive for equal opportunities and equal rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings," reads the pledge.